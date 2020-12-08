'Where do we go from here?' CU football shifts focus to spring season

Colleges across the nation are still processing the news of multiple conferences canceling fall sports.

BOULDER, Colo. — Sitting in front of a whiteboard with an empty calendar, Karl Dorrell presented the question many college football coaches must be currently thinking.

"Where do we go from here?"

Colleges across the nation are still processing Tuesday's news of multiple conferences canceling fall sports. Dorrell was scheduled to make his debut as the new University of Colorado head football coach in September, which will be put off until sometime in 2021.

As far as the possibility of the Buffs playing football in the spring, athletic director Rick George says that is what CU is aiming for.

"We wouldn't have postponed if we didn't think we could play in the spring," George said in a Zoom conference call with local media Wednesday.

The Pac-12 Conference unanimously voted to postpone all sporting contests through the calendar year Tuesday. It was a call George said was "a tough decision, but the right decision."

Now with no fall football for the first time in his 30 years of coaching, Dorrell is going back to the drawing board.

"There's a lot on our plate right now with preparation," Dorrell said. "I'm moving forward with my preparation, but cautiously just because it is a little bit of an unknown."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pac-12 and Big Ten were the only Power 5 conferences to officially call off fall sports, including the regular football season. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big 12 and Southeastern Conference (SEC) have yet to make the same decision.

When asked if CU would consider playing outside of the Pac-12 this fall, George clarified that it was not an option the University or program were going to explore.