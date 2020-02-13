BOULDER, Colo. — The Buffs are back on the coaching search.

After leading Colorado to a 5-7 record in 2019, Mel Tucker has left the program to become the next head coach at Michigan State.

CU athletic director Rick George has named former assistant head coach Darrin Chiaverini as the interim football coach, but who will take the reins at the helm permanently?

Who do you think should be the next leader of the Buffs?

Cast your vote among our five candidates below!