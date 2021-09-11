Chambers late TD, Wyoming pulls out 50-43 win at N. Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. — Sean Chambers ran nine yards for the winning touchdown with 1:35 remaining and Wyoming blunted a furious Northern Illinois comeback with a 50-43 win on Saturday afternoon.
Isaiah Neyor scored three touchdowns, two via passes from Chambers as the Cowboys built a 42-16 lead by late in the third quarter.
Northern Illinois rallied with four straight touchdowns to take a 43-42 lead with just under five minutes left.
Freshman Harrison Waylee, who had 179 yards rushing, tore off scoring runs of 75 and 14 yards.
Clint Ratkovich scored his third touchdown to give Northern Illinois a 43-42 lead, but the Cowboys pulled it out in the end for a wild victory.
