Wyoming survives late UConn TD, edges Huskies 24-22

The Cowboys trailed by as many as 13 points before rallying into a 24-16 lead with back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns from Xazavian Valladay and Titus Swen.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Titus Swen scored on a late two-yard run and Wyoming survived a drama-packed final 3:34 to eke out a 24-22 win over UConn on Saturday.

The Cowboys trailed by as many as 13 points before rallying into a 24-16 lead with back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns from Xazavian Valladay and Swen.

UConn's Nate Carter scored from the 2 with four seconds left but a two-point conversion pass failed.

Sean Chambers threw for 149 yards and a touchdown, Valladay carried 22 times for 101 yards, Swen gained 84.

Tyler Phommachanh was 19-of-40 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Carter carried 10 times for 65 yards.

The Cowboys are now 4-0 on the season.

>> Video above: Windsor's Wyett Ekeler officially signs with Wyoming

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.