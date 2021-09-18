Wyoming improves to 3-0, beats Ball State 45-12

Xazavian Valladay and Dawaiian McNeely had touchdown runs, and Keyon Blankenbaker and Chad Muma each had a pick-6 for the Cowboys in the big win.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Sean Chambers threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and Wyoming beat Ball State 45-12 on Saturday afternoon.

Chambers completed 14 of 23 passes for 201 yards. He threw a short TD pass to Treyton Welch early in the second quarter, and his 1-yard scoring run late made it 31-0 at halftime.

Xazavian Valladay and Dawaiian McNeely had touchdown runs, and Keyon Blankenbaker and Chad Muma each had a pick-6 for the Cowboys (3-0).

Carson Steele and Will Jones each had a touchdown run for Ball State (1-2).

Wyoming will be on the road next week at UConn, before a bye. They'll then return to action on Oct. 9 at Air Force.

