Wyoming football runs wild in rout of UNLV

LAS VEGAS — The Wyoming football team scored six rushing touchdowns in a 45-14 rout of UNLV on Friday afternoon.

QB Levi Williams scored three times with his legs (43 yards) and Trey Smith (164 yards), Xazavian Valladay (94 yards) and Brett Benton (41 yards) all found the end zone as well in Las Vegas.

Williams only attempted 14 passes for 99 yards, while the Cowboys rushed a total of 57 times after it was clear the Rebels couldn't stop their ground game.