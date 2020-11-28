x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ncaaf

Wyoming football runs wild in rout of UNLV

The Cowboys improved to 2-2 on the 2020 season with the 45-14 win.
Credit: LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay (6) runs for a 78-yard touchdown run against UNLV during an NCAA college football game in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS — The Wyoming football team scored six rushing touchdowns in a 45-14 rout of UNLV on Friday afternoon. 

QB Levi Williams scored three times with his legs (43 yards) and Trey Smith (164 yards), Xazavian Valladay (94 yards) and Brett Benton (41 yards) all found the end zone as well in Las Vegas. 

Williams only attempted 14 passes for 99 yards, while the Cowboys rushed a total of 57 times after it was clear the Rebels couldn't stop their ground game. 

Wyoming is now 2-2 on the season with games against New Mexico and Boise State still left on the schedule. 

RELATED: Rams-Falcons Thanksgiving Day game canceled

RELATED: O'Brien accounts for 3 TDs in Colorado State's 34-24 win