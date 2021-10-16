Wyoming football shutout at home by Fresno State, 17-0

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Evan Williams made two of Fresno State’s four interceptions and Wyoming turned the ball over five times as the Bulldogs blanked Wyoming 17-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Wyoming was shutout for the first time since being blanked 45-0 by TCU in 2010.
The shutout was the second for the Bulldogs this year, having beaten UConn 45-0 in their season opener, but the first on the road since 1974.
The Bulldogs were slightly outgained by the Cowboys but scored all their points off turnovers, the three scoring drives covering a total of only 50 yards.
Wyoming's Sean Chambers threw three of the interceptions and lost a fumble.
