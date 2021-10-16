Wyoming football shutout at home by Fresno State, 17-0

Wyoming was shutout for the first time since being blanked 45-0 by TCU in 2010.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Evan Williams made two of Fresno State’s four interceptions and Wyoming turned the ball over five times as the Bulldogs blanked Wyoming 17-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Wyoming was shutout for the first time since being blanked 45-0 by TCU in 2010.

The shutout was the second for the Bulldogs this year, having beaten UConn 45-0 in their season opener, but the first on the road since 1974.

The Bulldogs were slightly outgained by the Cowboys but scored all their points off turnovers, the three scoring drives covering a total of only 50 yards.

Wyoming's Sean Chambers threw three of the interceptions and lost a fumble.

>> Video above: Windsor's Wyett Ekeler officially signs with Wyoming

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.