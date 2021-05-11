Wyoming football rips Bronze Boot back by running all over Colorado State

The Cowboys dominated in the run game to record a resounding 31-17 Border War win over the Rams.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — There will once again be an empty spot in the trophy case where Colorado State wants the Bronze Boot to be stored.

The Rams held the trophy for the last year, but Wyoming grabbed it back with force on Saturday.

Wyoming dominated CSU in the run game to record a resounding 31-17 Border War win over the Rams.

CSU's 2020 win over Wyoming snapped a four-year streak of Bronze Boot wins for the Cowboys but the Rams couldn't start a streak of their own.

>>Video above: ROTC battalions from both schools transport Border War game ball

For three years in a row, the Boot has stayed with the home team. It will reside in Laramie for the next year 🤠 🥾 #gowyo #9sports #borderwar pic.twitter.com/YFQMvIxh0A — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) November 6, 2021

