NLL draft pick Walker has unfinished business at DU

University of Denver's Ethan Walker was selected 10th overall in the 2020 National Lacrosse League draft.

DENVER — "It was definitely surreal, and I know a lot of guys say that when they get drafted," Ethan Walker said with a smile.

"But it's one of those things where you hear your name and you don’t really believe its true until they show your face on live TV, right?"

Six months after his senior year was dashed by the coronavirus pandemic, Walker saw his face on live TV when he was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 National League Lacrosse entry draft by the Georgia Swarm.

But you will only see him in a DU Pioneers uniform this season. The three time All-American has unfinished business in Denver.

"When the NCAA allowed that extra year, I talked with a lot of my roommates that I lived with and we all decided to comeback because we all wanted another shot at this thing," he explained.

This thing is an NCAA Championship.

With all 13 starters back, Ethan and his DU teammates take their first step this week.

"I know a lot of guys are excited to be back on the field again, being with the guys. Even if it’s only 10 guys or so because that’s what the school is allowing us," Walker said.

While most college athletes can’t wait to start their professional careers, 'E-Walk' plans to enjoy his second senior year.

"I’m going to focus right now on academics. I’m going to get my master’s degree. And I’m going to focus on the NCAA Tournament and playing for the Denver Pioneers one final season," Walker said.

"Obviously, Georgia is in the back of my mind, and when the time comes I’ll be super excited and ready to go for training camp."