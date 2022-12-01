University of Northern Colorado hires BYU assistant Ed Lamb as head coach

Lamb served as the assistant head coach at BYU since December 2015 and was the head coach at Southern Utah University from 2007-2015.

GREELEY, Colo. — Former BYU assistant coach Ed Lamb will serve as the next head football coach for the University of Northern Colorado (UNC).

Lamb had served as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator at Brigham Young University (BYU) since December 2015. During his time there, he also coached the safeties. Prior to that, he had accrued a 45-47 overall record at Southern Utah University as their head coach from 2007 to 2015. He also made two FCS playoff appearances during his eight-season tenure at Southern Utah.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Coach Lamb, his wife Sarah and their family to UNC," UNC Director of Athletics Darren Dunn said in a news release. "It was evident through our process Coach Lamb was the man to lead UNC football. He is a man of high character who is a proven winner, tireless recruiter, and developer of young men. He's won championships as a head coach at the FCS level and has worked alongside and learned from some of the best coaches in football."

This will be the second BYU assistant coach to leave this year, following former defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki's resignation on Nov. 27.

Lamb will replace Ed McCaffrey, a former NFL wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Denver Broncos, who compiled a 6-16 overall record with the UNC Bears. UNC announced in November that McCaffrey would not return as head coach.

McCaffrey also previously coached at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, leading them to a 24-2 overall record and a title in 2018.

