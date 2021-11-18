No. 1 ranked MSU Denver volleyball looking to cap off special year with championship

The Roadrunners will play in the RMAC Tournament semifinals on Friday night and await their seed in the NCAA Division II Tournament selection show on Monday.

DENVER — For No. 1 ranked MSU Denver Volleyball, ‘19 strong’ isn’t just a motto. It’s a lifestyle.

“I think it means coming out with what you bring to the team, whether that’s your bench energy, on the sideline, on the court,” said senior setter Jessa Megenhardt.

Middle blocker Ember Canty echoed that same sentiment.

“Leaning on each other, like, building that trust and that unity that it’s not just going to be one person on the team that’s gonna do it. It’s going to take all of us, whether you’re on the court or not. Everybody needs to be in," Canty said.

19 strong has led the Roadrunners to a No. 1 Division II national ranking, which they’ve held for five straight weeks. It’s the first time ever the program has been ranked No. 1.

“It’s been a really fun journey up to this point,” said head coach Jenny Glenn. “Each week, we have learned something different about ourselves and developed our identity throughout the course of the season. We feel really confident knowing we’ve been battle tested at this point in the season.”

And to start off their playoff run right, MSU Denver President Janine A. Davidson, who was the former U.S. Undersecretary of the Navy, organized the "Leap Frogs" U.S. Navy Parachute team to deliver the Roadrunners’ first playoff game ball from 5,000 feet in the air.

“I mean I’ve never seen anything like that so that was so exciting and to be able to not only honor the veterans but to have this school and the community behind us like that also is so great,” said Canty.

And being No. 1 means attention has skyrocketed.

“I think there is a buzz about it and it’s really exciting for Division II volleyball, for MSU Denver,” said Glenn.

Canty has noticed the attention in the classroom.

"I’ve probably had more professors talk to me than ever before, like it kind of throws you for a loop. They’ll ask you how your game is, where before they probably wouldn’t have, so it’s great to have that support," she said.