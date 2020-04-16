WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Bryon "Whizzer" White is one of the most accomplished athletes in Colorado history.

And that's not even his biggest lifetime achievement.

On April 16, 1962 White was named an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, a position he held for 31 years before retiring in 1993.

White was a three-sport athlete at the University of Colorado, playing basketball, baseball and football. He excelled at all of them, but was a star on the gridiron.

In 1937, "Whizzer" was the first CU athlete to earn All-American honors when he rushed for 1,121 yards in just eight games. He also finished runner-up for the Heisman trophy.

He played in the NFL after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1938 draft, before enjoying a long career in the justice system.

White passed away at the age of 84 in 2002.

Watch the video above to take a trip down memory lane.

