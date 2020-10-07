Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating non-conference games

The decision likely means no Rocky Mountain Showdown between CU and CSU.

The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

This likely means there will not be a Rocky Mountain Showdown this year between the University of Colorado and Colorado State University football teams.

The Buffs were scheduled to play the Rams at Canvas Stadium on September 5, which would have been CU's first visit to Fort Collins since 1996.

The two schools aren't scheduled to play one another until 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder. Last fall (2019) was the final game played at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

CU will also lose a big non-conference game at Texas A&M. The Buffs were slated to play at College Station on September 19.

CSU will likely lose its road game at Oregon State on September 12.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group, a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate non-conference games for all fall sports.

The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are still weighing options for fall sports. The decision covers football, women’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.