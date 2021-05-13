Pac-12 picks MGM executive as next commissioner

The Pac-12's hire has no previous work experience in college sports.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference has hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be its next commissioner, replacing Larry Scott with a person with a similar resume that's short on college sports experience.

Kliavkoff is the president of MGM Resorts sports and entertainment.

Kliavkoff’s appointment was supported by a unanimous vote of all Pac-12 presidents and chancellors, according to a Pac-12 press release. His five-year contract begins July 1.

“At each step of his career, George has navigated complex, quickly changing environments and has been a successful consensus builder. George is a visionary leader with an extraordinary background as a pioneering sports, entertainment and digital media executive, and we are delighted and honored that he has agreed to become our next Pac-12 Commissioner,” said University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill, chair of the five-member search committee. “He is the new prototype for a sports commissioner. While George has deep sports experience, his biggest asset is his ability to listen, connect with diverse groups, find common ground, collaborate and navigate an evolving landscape. We believe George’s overall skills and experience will become even more prevalent in college sports leadership.”