Power Five leagues ask Congress for athlete compensation law

The Power Five conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward on federal legislation regarding compensation for college athletes.

The commissioners of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference sent a letter dated May 23 to congressional leaders.

In it, they encourage federal lawmakers to not wait for the NCAA process to play out before passing a national law that would set parameters for college athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses.