After fan vote, the new name for CU's live buffalo mascot is...

BOULDER, Colo. — Ralphie VI — the live buffalo mascot at University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) — has a new name.

The young buffalo, who made her Folsom Field debut in September 2021, will take on the nickname "Ember" as the result of a fan vote and fundraiser.

Fans chose Ember over "Blitz," "Sixer" and "Tini."

Ember will still carry the Ralphie name but, like each of her predecessors, now has a personal nickname as well. Each buffalo after Ralphie I has carried a name that showcases the animal's unique personality.

Voting for the buffalo's new name began May 27, Ralphie VI's second birthday, and ended on July 3 with 702 fans across 48 states casting a vote. During fan voting, the Ralphie program raised $24,964 in donations to care for Ember and her retired predecessor, Blackout.

Previous Ralphie names:

Ralphie II was born during a lunar eclipse and dubbed "Moon"

Ralphie III became “Tequila” after her fiery personality

Ralphie IV was “Rowdy” because of her excitability

Ralphie V was the darkest calf in the herd called "Blackout"

Ralphie VI was born on May 27, 2020, on a ranch in western Nebraska. An orphan rejected by her mother at birth, she was adopted and raised in part by a beef cow.

Ralphie V, retired after 12 seasons at the end of the 2019 season. Last September, CU said Ralphie V is in good health and is enjoying “retirement.”

This fall will be the 56th season that a buffalo has led the CU football team onto Folsom Field.

