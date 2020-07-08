RMAC postpones fall team sports to spring

Football, soccer and volleyball have been moved to the spring 2021 semester.

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced Thursday that all fall team sports will be postponed until spring.

That includes football, men's and women's soccer, as well as volleyball. The RMAC President's Council agreed that individual sports cross country and men's and women's golf could continue as planned this fall.

Ten out of the 15 RMAC schools are located in Colorado, including: Adams State University, Colorado Christian University, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado School of Mines, CSU-Pueblo, Fort Lewis College, Metro State-Denver, Regis University, UCCS and Western Colorado University.

"The uncertainty & anxiety student-athletes have endured for months has been wholly unfair. These decisions are painful for everyone. Know this - your campus leadership keeps your safety and experience at the top of every conversation. There are better days ahead," RMAC Commissioner Christopher Graham tweeted Thursday.

Practice opportunities will be available in the fall semester for fall sport student-athletes per Division II rules and at the discretion of each RMAC member institution.

