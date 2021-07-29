SEC votes unanimously to add Texas, Oklahoma in 2025

The SEC voted Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Texas and Oklahoma.

HOUSTON — It’s official: The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will be the newest members of the Southeastern Conference starting in 2025.

The SEC unanimously voted Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Texas and Oklahoma. This comes after the Texas A&M System Board of Regents voted to support expansion of the SEC.

It's official: unanimous and now Texas and Oklahoma are heading to SEC https://t.co/ifW7973mYj — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) July 29, 2021

Both universities formally notified the Big 12 on Monday that they won't extend their grants of TV rights when the current TV deal runs out after the 2024-25 athletic year.

On Tuesday, the two universities made it official and emailed a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey requesting invitations to the conference, effective July 1, 2025.