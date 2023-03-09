Ticket prices going up for CU vs. Nebraska football game

As of Sunday night, single tickets are costing hundreds of dollars online.

BOULDER, Colo. — Get ready to shell out some serious cash if you want to go to the University of Colorado vs. Nebraska football game Saturday.

After the Buffs beat TCU in their first game of the season, single tickets are costing hundreds of dollars online. Hotel rooms appear to be booking up, too.

Fort Worth was hot for CU's season opener, but not just because of the summer heat. The Buffs were on fire against TCU. Coach Deion Sanders wasn't surprised.

"We have a couple guys who should be front runners for the Heisman right now. That is how I feel," he said during his postgame press conference.

In Coach Prime's debut, Colorado beat a ranked team for the first time since 2019. This win was even more impressive because it was on the road, and against a team that was in the National Championship in 2022.

"An amazing thing for the program in terms of revenue, and of course publicity leads to revenue and the publicity generated from something like this is very hard to put a dollar figure on," said Darrin Duber-Smith, senior lecturer of Sports Marketing at MSU Denver.

He's telling fans to get ready: a successful team means pricey tickets.

"As we know with the basic law of supply and demand, when there's limited supply – scarcity – and when there's a high demand there is nothing to do but raise prices," he said.

Going to the big rivalry game against Nebraska on Saturday won't be cheap. As of Sunday, one ticket on Seat Geek cost $266. The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster was over $400.

"I also think fans of the other teams want to get a look at Coach Prime in action, and so that demand has skyrocketed," Duber-Smith said.

Airbnb properties are limited as well. As of Sunday, only four properties close to campus were still available for the weekend.