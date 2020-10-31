Two CU women's soccer players grateful for second chance

It would have taken a miracle for Hannah Cardenas and Libby Geraghty to be ready for the fall season. Both were busy rehabbing after undergoing knee surgery.

BOULDER, Colo. — The women's soccer season at CU was shifted to the spring due to coronavirus concerns.

But that move was a blessing for a pair of Buffs.

Head coach Danny Sanchez and the team are rolling with the punches.

“We’re just trying to push through this fall. Make it as positive as possible and hope there’s some miracle on January 1," said Sanchez.

But with games postponed until spring, they will each be cleared to return to the pitch.

And the two are counting their blessings.

“Yeah for me, it was kind of a silver lining that I got a chance to play two seasons because we didn’t know how long it would take," said Geraghty, a junior forward.

“It was kind of 50/50 in my head," said the junior defender Cardenas. “I felt bad that all my teammates have to wait longer, but in the back of my head I was kind of excited.”

Now Buff fans have reason to be excited. CU will be at full strength when the season starts in February of 2021.

And with the bulk of team returning, they like their chances.

“I do think it’s helped to have this adversity. And being able to get so much extra training in, we’ll be really prepared," said Geraghty.

After spending more than a year practicing against each other, this team can’t wait for the games to begin.