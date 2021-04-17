DU lacrosse edged by Georgetown in OT

The Pioneers suffered their first conference loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, snapping an eight-game win streak.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The two best men's lacrosse teams in the Big East squared off Saturday afternoon for a pivotal conference game.

No. 10 Georgetown hosting No. 6 University of Denver was as exciting as the matchup looked on paper. Unfortunately for the Pioneers, it ended with an 11-10 overtime win for the Hoyas.

It is the first Big East loss of the season for Denver (9-3 overall, 7-1 BEC), and also snaps an eight-game win streak the Pioneers were riding into Saturday's game.

Georgetown (9-1, 8-1 BEC) now holds a half-game lead over Denver in the conference standings.

Ethan Walker led the Pioneers with three goals and an assist. Both Jack Hannah and Lucas Cotler found the back of the net twice; while Alex Simmons, Riley Curtis and Malik Sparrow added one goal apiece.

Goalie Jack Thompson recorded a career-high 15 saves in net.

DU will look to bounce back next Saturday in its final home game for the regular-season finale. The Pioneers will host St. John's (1-8, 0-8 BEC) at noon on April 24.

