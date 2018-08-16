BOULDER, Colo. — Fans attending football games at Folsom Field will be allowed to bring beer and wine back to their seats this season, the CU Athletic Department announced Thursday.

The University of Colorado at Boulder introduced limited sales of beer and wine to the general public through "beer gardens" in 2014.

"Now after a four-year track record of responsible behavior by vendors and fans, those sales will be extended to the concourse areas so patrons can bring drinks back to their seats," says a news release from CU Athletics.

CU says the same policy was introduced at basketball and volleyball games last season without behavioral issues from fans.

The U.S. Air Force Academy and Colorado State University already offer public sales of alcohol at football games.

In the Pac-12 Conference, Arizona and Oregon recently announced the expansion of beer and wine sales, according to CU Athletics.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the fan experience. Being able to bring drinks back to the seating areas is a request we have heard for some time," said Colorado Athletic Director Rick George, on CU's Athletic website. "We wanted to do this in a phased approach to ensure responsible behavior and safety. We are also seeing many of our peers offer this amenity, so in some ways we are catching up to what's becoming a more common practice at collegiate sporting events."

Beer and wine sales at Folsom Field will cease at the end of the third quarter and there will be a limit of one beverage per customer.

CU Athletics also says that starting this season, re-entry will not be allowed at Folsom Field and the Indoor Practice Facility will no longer be open on game days.

Colorado's first home game at Folsom Field is Saturday, September 15 against New Hampshire.

PHOTOS | Colorado Buffaloes Football
01 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes cheerleaders perform in the first half against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 29
General view of military jet fly over Folsom Field before the game between the USC Trojans against the Colorado Buffaloes. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie is run onto Folsom Field before a game against the USC Trojans. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez (12) throws the ball in the first half against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike MacIntyre reacts before a game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jay MacIntyre (14) celebrates his touchdown reception with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Devin Ross (2) in the second half at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jay MacIntyre (14) pulls in a reception for a touchdown in the second half against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes cheerleader performs in the second half against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez (12) prepares to pass the ball in the second half against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Derrion Rakestraw (3) carries the United States of America flag with teammates onto Folsom Field before the game against the California Golden Bears. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie is run onto Folsom Field before the game against the California Golden Bears. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes cheerleaders perform in the first half against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 29
view of members of the California Golden Bears line up against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 29
General view of Folsom Field during the second quarter of the game between the against the California Golden Bears against the Colorado Buffaloes. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes fans celebrate a touchdown score in the first half against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 29
General view outside of Folsom Field before the game between the California Golden Bears against the Colorado Buffaloes. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez (12) makes a pass against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 29
The Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs during a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 29
The Colorado Buffaloes live mascot Ralphie runs around the field prior to a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes cheerleader performs in the first half against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball against Arizona Wildcats safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (6) at Folsom Field. Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes punter Alex Kinney punts at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the game against the Northern Colorado Bears. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez (12) celebrates a touchdown carry by running back Phillip Lindsay (not pictured) in the first half against the Northern Colorado Bears at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes dance team member Miranda Vigil performs in the first half against the Northern Colorado Bears at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Davis Price (49) kicks the ball in the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Folsom Field. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 29
Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Folsom Field. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 29
Jay MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes begins to celebrate after a fourth quarter touchdown reception against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field on October 28, 2017 in Boulder, Colorado. Credit: Dustin Bradford, Getty Images
29 / 29
Ralphie the Buffalo leads the Colorado Buffaloes onto the field for their game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on November 11, 2017 in Boulder, Colorado. Credit: Matthew Stockman, Getty Images
