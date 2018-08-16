BOULDER, Colo. — Fans attending football games at Folsom Field will be allowed to bring beer and wine back to their seats this season, the CU Athletic Department announced Thursday.

The University of Colorado at Boulder introduced limited sales of beer and wine to the general public through "beer gardens" in 2014.

"Now after a four-year track record of responsible behavior by vendors and fans, those sales will be extended to the concourse areas so patrons can bring drinks back to their seats," says a news release from CU Athletics.

CU says the same policy was introduced at basketball and volleyball games last season without behavioral issues from fans.

The U.S. Air Force Academy and Colorado State University already offer public sales of alcohol at football games.

In the Pac-12 Conference, Arizona and Oregon recently announced the expansion of beer and wine sales, according to CU Athletics.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the fan experience. Being able to bring drinks back to the seating areas is a request we have heard for some time," said Colorado Athletic Director Rick George, on CU's Athletic website. "We wanted to do this in a phased approach to ensure responsible behavior and safety. We are also seeing many of our peers offer this amenity, so in some ways we are catching up to what's becoming a more common practice at collegiate sporting events."

Beer and wine sales at Folsom Field will cease at the end of the third quarter and there will be a limit of one beverage per customer.

CU Athletics also says that starting this season, re-entry will not be allowed at Folsom Field and the Indoor Practice Facility will no longer be open on game days.

Colorado's first home game at Folsom Field is Saturday, September 15 against New Hampshire.

