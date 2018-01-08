BOULDER — Colorado Buffaloes punter Alex Kinney and kicker James Stefanou have been named to the preseason watch list for awards that honor the best collegiate player in the nation at their respective positions.
Senior punter Kinney is one of 27 players named to the 2018 Ray Guy Award watch list.
Kinney, who has punted for Colorado for three seasons, enjoyed his best season yet in 2017 in terms of gross and net punting averages.
Sophomore kicker Stefanou is one of 30 recognized on the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award list.
Stefanou was 17-of-22 on field goal attempts last season, his first year playing football. Stefanou played professional soccer in Australia before coming to Boulder.
At 31, Stefanou is the eldest player in college football.
Colorado begins the 2018 season Friday, August 31 against Colorado State in Denver at Broncos Field at Mile High.