BOULDER — Colorado Buffaloes punter Alex Kinney and kicker James Stefanou have been named to the preseason watch list for awards that honor the best collegiate player in the nation at their respective positions.

Senior punter Kinney is one of 27 players named to the 2018 Ray Guy Award watch list.

Kinney, who has punted for Colorado for three seasons, enjoyed his best season yet in 2017 in terms of gross and net punting averages.

Alex Kinney punts against Washington Huskies' Vita Vea in the first half at Folsom Field on September 23, 2017.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore kicker Stefanou is one of 30 recognized on the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award list.

Stefanou was 17-of-22 on field goal attempts last season, his first year playing football. Stefanou played professional soccer in Australia before coming to Boulder.

At 31, Stefanou is the eldest player in college football.

Alex Kinney punts in the third quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field on October 15, 2016.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

Colorado begins the 2018 season Friday, August 31 against Colorado State in Denver at Broncos Field at Mile High.

Colorado Buffaloes place kicker James Stefanou celebrates a field goal against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium on November 4, 2017.

Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY

