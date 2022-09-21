NFL gets backlash for grammar error in Hispanic Heritage Month campaign

To honor Latino players, the NFL launched its Hispanic Heritage Month campaign, but a mistake quickly sparked tweets and memes mocking the league's error.

COLORADO, USA — To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the National Football League launched its "Por la Cultura," or For the Culture, campaign to honor Latino players, but after its publication on Twitter, a storm of criticism was unleashed.

Those criticisms were not about the campaign's message, but about a grammatical error that quickly sparked mocking tweets and memes.

In the tweet, the NFL added an "eñe" accent over the N in the "NFL" letters on the shield logo that was used on the campaign.

The “eñe” is written as “Ñ” in Spanish and is its own letter in the language, rather than an “N” with a tilde over it.

According to the NFL, the Hispanic Heritage Month shield "integrates unmistakable Latin flavor and is fundamental to our always-on, 365-day initiative. The electric brush stroke of the 'eñe' is filled with an infectious personality that is carried out through the rest of the look [and] feel."

But the electric brush stroke didn't quite amuse one user who saw it as embarrassing and asked that it be corrected.

"This is embarrassing. There is no eñe in the word nacional. We don’t say Eñe F L we say NFL. Apologize," user Julissa Natzely Arce Raya said via a Tweet.



The relentless teasing led other users to start adding "eñe" to other names that don't use the letter, like Jerónimo Saldaña, who tweeted Iñ-ñ-Out.

Another chose to start using a hashtag that said #ArribaLaÑFL.

The NFL's "Por la Cultura" campaign message is:

"The league is proud to celebrate Latino Heritage Month by highlighting NFL players, coaches, & staff while partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the Hispanic Alliance for career enhancement. We look forward to continuing collaborations with Latino creators, artists, & writers."

A spokesperson for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.