Virtual Pro Bowl: Game will play out on Madden NFL 21

The NFL opened monthlong fan voting Tuesday for the first virtual Pro Bowl.

NEW YORK — The Pro Bowl will play out on the EA Sports Madden NFL 21 video game after the real-life version of football's all-star game was canceled.

The NFL opened monthlong fan voting Tuesday for the first virtual Pro Bowl.

The game itself scheduled for Jan. 31 in Las Vegas was called off last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players and coaches will cast their votes in December. A total of 88 players will be picked for the video game Pro Bowl, which could feature players whose team makes the Super Bowl because they won't have to attend and play in real life.