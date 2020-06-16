x
2021 Pro Bowl to be played at new Las Vegas stadium

The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 all-star game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium.
Credit: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
AFC players from the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and outside linebacker Von Miller (58) strike a pose during player introductions before the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Orlando, Fla.

LAS VEGAS — The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 all-star game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 - one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Plans include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football, and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events.

There will be community and charity initiatives as well.

