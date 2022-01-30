The Rams will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play after Jimmy Garoppolo was pressured by Aaron Donald. Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.

The matchup was the resumption of an NFC West rivalry that has been tilted heavily in the 49ers' favor for the past six meetings, all won by San Francisco.

The Rams made several bold moves this season to build a team capable of winning it all. The 49ers felt a related urgency heading back to SoFi Stadium, where they rallied from an early 17-point deficit and surged to yet another impressive victory over their California archrivals just three weeks ago.

Los Angeles will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 in Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.

Jaquiski Tartt blames himself for 49ers loss

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jaquiski Tartt puts the NFC Championship loss on himself after dropping a crucial interception late in the 20-17 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

"No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won't define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better...," Tartt said on Twitter.

Jimmy Garoppolo on coming up short in the NFC Championship

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo gives his thoughts on the NFC Championship 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Garoppolo addresses the mistakes made down the stretch of the fourth quarter, the resiliency of San Francisco's season and the likely conclusion of his tenure with the team.

Kyle Shanahan on an emotional season ending loss

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gives his thoughts about the emotional loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, a resilient season coming to an end, his love for Jimmy Garoppolo and what comes next heading into the offseason.

George Kittle on the end of the 49ers' season

49ers tight end George Kittle talks about Sunday's loss to the Rams in Los Angeles, the season ending at the NFC Championship, how the emotional loss compares to losing a Super Bowl two seasons ago and his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco possibly coming to an end.

Deebo Samuel reflects on the season

All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel speaks with the media following the 49ers loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship. With San Francisco's season coming to an end after a resilient year, Samuel addresses what Jimmy Garoppolo meant to the team and his perspective heading into the offseason.

Fred Warner apologizes to Rams QB Matthew Stafford

49ers linebacker Fred Warner issues an apology to his hit on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Warner also gives his thoughts on San Francisco's season coming to an end.





Nick Bosa gives his thoughts on the end of the season

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa addresses the NFC Championship loss to the Rams and how San Francisco's resilient season came to an end.

Trent Williams on playing hurt

49ers All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams talks about the challenge of playing through a high ankle sprain that could need surgery in the offseason.

