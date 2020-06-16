49ers give Kyle Shanahan new deal through 2025

Shanahan, the song of longtime Broncos head coach Mike, went to Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have rewarded coach Kyle Shanahan with a new six-year contract after he took the team to the Super Bowl in his third season at the helm.

The Niners are replacing the three years remaining on Shanahan’s original six-year contract signed in 2017 to keep him under contract through 2025.

In three seasons as head coach of the 49ers, Shanahan has a record of 25-26 including the postseason. San Francisco lost the Super Bowl to Kansas City by a score of 31-20 in February.