49ers give Kyle Shanahan new deal through 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have rewarded coach Kyle Shanahan with a new six-year contract after he took the team to the Super Bowl in his third season at the helm. 

The Niners are replacing the three years remaining on Shanahan’s original six-year contract signed in 2017 to keep him under contract through 2025. 

Shanahan, the song of longtime Broncos head coach Mike, went to Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village.

In three seasons as head coach of the 49ers, Shanahan has a record of 25-26 including the postseason. San Francisco lost the Super Bowl to Kansas City by a score of 31-20 in February.  

ESPN first reported the new extension. 

