Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl's return

The NFL Pro Bowl made its return Sunday, coming back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

LAS VEGAS — The Chargers’ Justin Herbert hit Baltimore’s Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes to leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC in the return of the Pro Bowl.

New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL’s annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Herbert won the offensive MVP award. Maxx Crosby of the hometown Las Vegas Raiders won the defensive MVP award.

The Denver Broncos did not have a player in the Pro Bowl for the first time in 41 years.

