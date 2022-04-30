Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson drafted by New Orleans Saints

The Falcons’ defensive lineman became the program’s highest defensive NFL Draft selection.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Jordan Jackson went where no Air Force defender had gone before – in the sixth round.

The Falcons’ defensive lineman became the program’s highest defensive NFL Draft selection when the New Orleans Saints called his name with the 15th pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

“As a young kid you kind of dream of this moment,” Jackson told The Gazette last month when he followed an appearance at the NFL Combine by participating in Pro Day at the academy. “It’s like a dream come true.”

Jackson becomes the ninth Air Force player taken in the draft all-time. Only center Daniel Palmer, also taken with the 15th pick in the sixth round, went higher when the Chargers took him No 178 overall. Jackson was the 194th overall selection this year.

