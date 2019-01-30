Former Denver Bronco and Colorado native Ben Garland was named the recipient of the 2018 Salute to Service Award on Wednesday morning.

The award is presented by the NFL and USAA to acknowledge the efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support U.S. military members, veterans and their families.

"From his time at the Air Force Academy and continuing throughout his NFL playing career, Ben Garland has embodied and demonstrated the understanding and appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the U.S. military and their families for which this award stands," Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs, said in a statement.

Garland will be recognized on the eve of Super Bowl LIII at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. MT.

USAA will contribute $25,000 in Garland's honor to the official aid socities representing all five military branches. The NFL will match USAA's donation, which will be donated to Garland's military charity of choice.

Garland went to Central High School in Grand Junction before attending the Air Force Academy. He went undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft before being signed by the Denver Broncos. Garland now plays guard for the Atlanta Falcons.

“I am honored to win the award, but, honestly, I am just honored to be part of an organization that puts military first from the top down, from Arthur Blank to our Head Coach,” Garland said in a statement.

“They do so much for our military and I am proud to be with an organization that is the spear in the NFL of showing how to do it right and how to truly give back and say thank you to the military members that absolutely deserve it.”