WASHINGTON — Quarterback Alex Smith took the field in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams, as his wife and family nervously looked on from the stands.

While Washington lost 30-10 on a rain-soaked FedEx Field, it was a huge milestone for Smith. One many fans in the DMV thought they would not see.

The Washington Football Team saw Smith lead the Burgundy & Gold nearly two seasons after his horrific 2018 leg injury that made his return to football unlikely and involved 17 surgeries and countless hours of rehab.

Smith looked composed in the first half, making multiple throws in the 2nd quarter that made their way into the open hands of Washington's receivers and made smart judgment plays. His leg also looked OK when hit a few times.

“Very surreal at first,” Smith said in his postgame interview about getting in the game after Allen’s injury. “To have it happen as fast as it did was probably almost a blessing. … It was kind of nice in that situation not having to think about it. You just go out and do it.”

In his return, Smith went 9-of-17 for 37 yards passing. He was also sacked six times. Though everyone around him was nervous, Smith said in a postgame interview that it felt good to get hit and know his leg could withstand the toughness of football.

During FOX's coverage of the first half, cameras panned to Smith's wife Elizabeth, who certainly looked to be taking in seeing Alex on the field. Nervously worried amid wearing a mask and surrounded by her three kids.

Kyle Allen started the game for Washington after Dywane Haskins was moved to third-string quarterback, moving Smith to backup for the game. Allen will start next week if healthy for the Washington Football Team, something head coach Ron Rivera confirmed after the game.

Washington had Smith on its Injured Reserve list the last two seasons, but move him to an active roster position after he proved during preseason camp that he had enough left, along with a healthy leg, to play in the National Football League.

ESPN's E60 team shared the struggles Smith faced returning to football from the spiral and compound fracture to his right tibia and fibula, and also shared that he almost lost his leg following the injury due to the life threatning infection sepsis, which set in during the post-operation of his leg in November 2018.