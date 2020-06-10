x
Rodgers, Tonyan lead Packers to 30-16 victory over Falcons

Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons. 

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Packers (4-0) have opened a season by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games. 

Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999. Tonyan had touchdown receptions of 19 and 8 yards to cap the Packers’ final two first-half possessions. 

He added a 21-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter. 

