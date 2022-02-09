Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers face the Cleveland Browns in the season opener.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the Panthers hit the field at Bank of America Stadium in Week 1, they'll face Baker Mayfield's old team, the Cleveland Browns.

To commemorate the special game (which caused a bit of an awkward moment for a Bills sideline reporter), Mayfield and Glory Days Apparel released new merchandise, including T-shirts.

One of the releases includes Mayfield's face and says "Off the leash," which is a reference to the Browns' mascot. It also says "One Day Only" in the spirit of an old Jim Crockett Promotions NWA wrestling card. The company also has another design available for fans to purchase.

Mayfield helped announced the shirts on Twitter, saying they're the only officially licensed merchandise with his name and likeness.

The shirts are so popular that they quickly sold out, with Glory Days confirming they're restocking both shirts ahead of the Panthers' Week 1 matchup against the Browns. Glory Days said it will only have one more run on the "Unleashed" shirt, and when these sell out, no more will be printed. The standard black "Legacy" shirt will be kept around all season long, according to the company.

"With the huge success of our initial drop, we're going to do one last small batch run before the first game," Glory Days' website says. "If you missed out the first time, this is your final chance to score this limited edition shirt!"

The presale was set to run through 9 p.m. on Labor Day but is still active on the company's website as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

As a nice bonus, customers who order the "Unleashed" shirt will also be entered in a drawing to win a Baker Mayfield autographed signed football. The shirts are expected to be in stock on Saturday, with fans being able to pick them up in store before Sunday's game against the Browns.

Mayfield won the Panthers quarterback competition in training camp, beating out Sam Darnold for the spot. Darnold was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will miss at least four weeks of action due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against Buffalo. PJ Walker will serve as Mayfield's backup in Week 1.

