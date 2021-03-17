The Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Bengals and Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said.

The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. Dalton signed with Dallas last May to back up Dak Prescott after getting released by Cincinnati.

He wound up starting nine games, officially going 4-4 to bring his career record to 74-65-2, with Prescott suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

The Cowboys finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Signing Dalton gives the Bears two veteran quarterbacks with Nick Foles also on the roster.