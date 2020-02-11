Bears receiver Wims suspended after punching Saints CJ Gardner-Johnson

The NFL has suspended Bears receiver Javon Wims for two games over his punching of the Saints defensive back Sunday.

CHICAGO — At least this time the punch that landed on C.J. Gardner-Johnson came from an opponent and landed one of their players on the sidelines.

The NFL announced that Bears Javon Wims would be suspended for two games after he sucker punched Gardner-Johnson twice after pulling off his mouthpiece.

Gardner-Johnson was also the recipient of a practice punch from Saints receiver Michael Thomas prior to week 5 of the season. Thomas, who hasn't played since the first week of the season, was suspended for that game and has followed up his high ankle sprain with some kind of hamstring injury.

Wims was ejected during another ugly third quarter for the Chicago Bears during their 26-23 overtime loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Wims will be eligible to return after the Bears Nov. 16 match up with the Vikings and has three days to appeal his suspension.

Wims walked right up to C.J. Gardner-Johnson and took a swing. Then he threw another punch before he got tied up as each team flocked to the scrum.

It was unclear what exactly led to the outburst by Wims, a third-year receiver who was selected by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, though some crafty detective work by Twitter user Evan Saacks showed that apparently the beef started several plays earlier when the two jawed after a play and CJ grabbed and threw Wims' mouthpiece.

THREAD: My Zapruder breakdown of the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson/Javon Wims beef.



It begins on this play on the Bears’ first possession of the second half. After exchanging some words, CJGJ rips Wims’ mouthpiece off and it falls onto the ground. pic.twitter.com/wwQgcbKdJ5 — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 2, 2020

Wims went to the sideline and the Bears promptly received a penalty and then threw an interception, so the play during which he struck Gardner-Johnson was the first opportunity for the two of them to cross paths on the field since the previous encounter.