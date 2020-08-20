You can now call it 'Bills Stadium'

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday morning that the team has found a new, temporary name for the stadium in Orchard Park: Bills Stadium.

From New Era to just "Bills Stadium"

The team said in a statement: "As we continue the transition process from New Era Field to a new naming rights partner, we will officially use the name Bills Stadium for our home in Orchard Park."

Back in July, the Bills announced that New Era Cap Company has asked to be released from its naming right and sponsorship deals with the Bills, dropping New Era from the stadium name.