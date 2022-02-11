Bradley Chubb signs massive contract with Dolphins

The former Broncos pass rusher has agreed to a big-time contract extension in Florida.

MIAMI — Former Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb is getting a pay raise with his new team.

Two days after trading for Chubb, the Miami Dolphins have rewarded the 26-year-old with a new five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Chubb's new contract could be worth up to $111.25 million with incentives, said Pelissero, and the remaining salary from his rookie deal brings the contract total to just under $119 million through 2027.

Chubb had a $12.716 million salary this year with his $7.064 million remaining was transferred to the Dolphins.

Chubb, who was the No. 5 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Broncos, has 26 sacks in his career.

Chubb and a 5th-round draft pick in 2025 were sent to the Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds.

"It was the city (Denver) that gave me my first opportunity to be in the NFL and live out my childhood dream,'' Chubb said to 9NEWS after the trade. "I'm much appreciative of everything and just looking forward to a new chapter in my life."

Later, Chubb was driving out of Broncos' headquarters when he was met by 9NEWS among TV reporters.

"It's the business side, I understand that,'' Chubb said. "It sucks at the moment just because of the guys I'm leaving back there. The relationships I've built over the last couple years. Walking into this facility every day, it's going to be different to go into a different one but I'm excited about the new journey God has for me and my family so I'm looking forward to it."

The Broncos now have a pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after previously trading their pick to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson.

At the trade deadline in 2021, the Broncos traded pass rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

Broncos get first-round draft pick plus backup RB Chase Edmonds.

Broncos counting on Gregory, Bonitto, Browning, Cooper at OLB.

For now it's what they call a win-win. Market for edge rushers is incredible. #9sports https://t.co/SO9ATp5rxe — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 3, 2022

