Brady's 2 TD passes, Succop's 4 field goals lift Buccaneers past Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tom Brady threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, lifting Tampa Bay to a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants, and giving the Buccaneers quarterback the career lead in TD throws once more.

The Saints’ Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday, but now the six-time Super Bowl champ is back on top with 561.

Evans’ diving 8-yard catch provided the go-ahead points.

But Tampa Bay (6-2) had to sweat it out. Daniel Jones drove New York (1-7) 70 yards in 13 plays and connected with Golden Tate for a 19-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining.