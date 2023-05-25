Brandon McManus has new home in the AFC

The veteran kicker found a new NFL home just two days after he was released by Broncos.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville was obviously willing to give Brandon McManus, a fine golfer away from the football field, a mulligan for his down season in 2022.

The Jaguars signed McManus to a one-year contract Thursday just two days after the Denver Broncos released their nine-year kicker.

To make room for McManus, the Jaguars waived their own kicker Riley Patterson, who may now be under consideration for the Broncos.

Patterson was 30 of 35 (85.7 percent) in field goals last season to rank tied for 17th in the league. McManus ranked 30th at 77.8 percent but he experienced unusual circumstances of a new holder and two longsnappers.

McManus was to make $3.75 million with the Broncos this year but none of that money was guaranteed. Florida has a more favorable tax situation than Colorado so he could take less with the Jaguars and still come out fine financially.

The Broncos worked out three kickers Wednesday -- Brett Maher, Parker White and Elliott Fry -- but didn't sign any of them. It's possible the team's eventual kicker in 2023 may be among another team's final cuts later this summer.

Patterson is subject to waivers, and the Broncos are No. 5 on the league's offseason waiver order. He is subject to make the third-year minimum $940,000 this season so money wouldn't be a factor in a waiver-claim decision.

