Cleveland Browns close facility after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

After spending Monday and Tuesday working remotely due to NFL protocols, the Cleveland Browns will have to wait another day to return to Berea. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that that they have closed their team facility and will spend the day working remotely after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19," the Browns said in a statement. "The facility is currently closed and meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted to identify any potential high-risk close contacts. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Wednesday marks the third time in the past week the Browns have closed their facility due to a positive COVID-19 test. On Tuesday, Cleveland activated star defensive end Myles Garrett from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for players who have either tested positive for or have been exposed to the coronavirus.