Browns, former CSU WR Higgins agree to 1-year contract

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Higgins had only four catches for 55 yards last season as he also dealt with a knee injury.
Credit: AP Photo/David Richard
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins gestures before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. Higgins has agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins has agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Cleveland Browns.

Higgins clashed with former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens last season.

He will sign the $910,000 veteran minimum deal soon, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Higgins had only four catches for 55 yards last season as he also dealt with a knee injury. In 2018, Higgins had 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns.

