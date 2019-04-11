CLEVELAND — On Monday’s Lunch Break with Jay Crawford, we’re chewing over the Cleveland Browns releasing safety Jermaine Whitehead after racist, violent tweets were posted from his Twitter account, LeBron James adding housing to his I PROMISE school and how decorating for the holidays earlier can make you happier.

The Browns announced on Monday that Whitehead was cut from the team’s roster after tweets threatening the life of The Bull and The Fox radio host Dustin Fox were posted from his Twitter page just minutes after Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

In the immediate aftermath, Whitehead’s account was quickly suspended, and the Browns released a statement saying: “The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally."

For students in need in the Northeast Ohio area, Monday brings the exciting announcement that the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) and Graduate Hotels will being work on “I PROMISE Village by Graduate Hotels” that will serve as transitional housing for I PROMISE families.

Located within a few blocks of the I PROMISE School, the building will be renovated and furnished to include individual living units for students and their families who need a safe, comforting place to stay as they work through challenges they may be facing including homelessness, domestic violence, and other unforeseen circumstances.

The Village is intended to provide immediate shelter, safety and support so that students are still able to attend school as the Foundation assists the family with a long-term plan for their future success.

“Initially, our work was focused on helping these kids earn an education. But we’ve found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive – if they are hungry, if they have no heat in the freezing winter, if they live in fear for their safety,” James said. “We want this place to be their home where they feel safe, supported, and loved, knowing we are right there with them every step of the way as they get back on their feet.”

Michele Campbell, Executive Director of LJFF told 3News: “This is about more than just getting kids to school. This is about keeping them alive. We’re seeing families struggling every day with very real and often times unexpected issues that turn their worlds upside down. This will allow the family time and opportunities to grow while not worrying if they’ll have a roof over their head.”

Looking ahead to the holidays, Ali Mierzejewski, the editor-in-chief of Toy Insider will also be in studio with this year's hottest toys. Her top three include Hatchimals WOW ($79.99), the “Into the unknown” Singing Elsa Doll ($34.99) and the Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama ($79.99).

