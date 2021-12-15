Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns have announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19.

CLEVELAND — One day after placing eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cleveland Browns announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19. Stefanski, who is has received the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, will be able to coach against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday if he's able to return two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart.

"He is feeling fine and will continue his head coaching duties virtually as we prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders game on Saturday," a Browns spokesperson said in a statement.

Should Stefanski be unable to coach against the Raiders, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the team's acting head coach with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt calling the team's offensive plays. Acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has also tested positive for COVID-19, per the team.

It's possible that the Browns could place more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list later on Wednesday.

"Our player round of testing is still being conducted and any player transactions related to COVID-19 reserve will be updated and announced once finalized," the team said.

Stefanski previously tested positive for COVID-19 this past January, which forced him to miss the Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round. News of the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year's most recent positive test comes one day after Cleveland placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., offensive guard Wyatt Teller, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, guard Drew Forbes, kick returner JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis on the COVID-19 list.

Currently, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., tight end David Njoku and punter Jamie Gillan remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. All three players missed the Browns' 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.