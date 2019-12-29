On Saturday night, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Cleveland Browns remain undecided on Freddie Kitchens' future as head coach.

But according to a new report, that hasn't stopped the Browns from getting a head start on a potential coaching search.

Appearing on The Other Pregame Show on the CBS Sports Network on Sunday morning, Jason La Canfora discussed the conundrum the Browns face heading into their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And while La Canfora didn't say that Cleveland has made a decision one way or another on Kitchens' future, he did note that the Browns have already begun to make calls to potential replacements.

As for who those candidates could be, that remains unclear. But as "Black Monday" in the NFL approaches, former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy appear to be in high demand. And it was just last week that La Canfora linked Cleveland to former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, stating that the Browns might be the best chance that the 3-time national champion has of making the jump to the NFL.

All of that conjecture, of course, depends on the Browns actually moving on from Kitchens. And one way or another, it likely won't take long after Sunday's battle with the Bengals for the Browns to make their decision -- if they haven't already.

