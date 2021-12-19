Buccaneers miss NFC South division championship with loss to Saints

Evans, Godwin and Fournette left the game with injuries before the fourth quarter.

TAMPA, Fla — The Buccaneers fell short against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South division championship with a 9-0 loss.

The Bucs (10-3) were looking forward to their first NFC South crown since 2007.

Heading into the contest, Bucs wide receiver Breshad Perriman missed Sunday's game while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Kenjon Barner were elevated from the practice squad, although Barner remained inactive.

Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday, leaving defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to assume head coaching duties Sunday.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said the team was looking forward to another weekend of working hard on the field.

The implications for winning the game are great for us but we haven't even talked about those things," Brady said. "It's a week-to-week league. If you don't win, it's 'cause you didn't play well."

The Saints had potential to bring the heat in Sunday's NFC South championship. Although New Orleans' record was 6-7, the Saints have beaten Tampa Bay six straight times during the regular season, CBS Sports reports.

During the game, Bucs' wide receiver Mike Evans left the game with a hamstring injury and wide receiver Chris Godwin with a knee injury. Not long after, in the third quarter, running back Leonard Fournette was reported "out" for the remainder of the game.

The Bucs struggled offensively, remaining scoreless the entire game. This is the first time the Bucs have been shut out this season.