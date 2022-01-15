Several Bucs players came up big for the reigning Super Bowl champs on Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good news Champa Bay fans! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on.

The Bucs handed the Philadelphia Eagles a 31-15 loss during Sunday's Wild Card matchup. The win means the Tampa Bay area team is one step closer toward its goal of becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champs.

Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard came up big for the Bucs, each scoring a touchdown during Sunday's game.

Shaq Barrett and Mike Edwards also helped keep the ball in the defending Super Bowl champs' possession with an interception apiece.

If the Buccaneers continue on a winning track, they could become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots 17 years ago.

Here are some highlights from the game:

4:15 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on to the Divisional Round.

MOVIN' ON! 🏈🏴‍☠️ Your Tampa Bay @Buccaneers are continuing their quest to return to the Super Bowl after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in the Wild Card round #GoBucs #TBvsPHI pic.twitter.com/oE24C5RvIW — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 16, 2022

3:59 p.m.

Eagles continue to close the gap with a touchdown and 2-point conversion

Score: 31-15

3:42 p.m.

The Eagles finally get on the board with a fourth-quarter touchdown by Boston Scott.

Score: 31-7

3:22 p.m.

Mike Evans helps the Bucs create an even larger lead with a touchdown.

Bucs now lead 31-0

3:19 p.m.

Buccaneers waste no time getting the ball back with a one-handed interception from Shaq Barrett.

3:12 p.m.

Bucs fans get to see a Gronk spike with the tight end getting a touchdown on the board.

Bucs lead: 24-0

2:38 p.m.

Bucs are looking good at halftime with a 17-0 lead over the Eagles.

Halftime cooldown 🏈 Bucs continue to lead 17-0. Let's keep it up! #GoBucs #PHIvsTB pic.twitter.com/bj8RIBBoUu — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 16, 2022

2:32 p.m.

Mike Edwards with an interception for the Bucs.

We love to see it! Mike Edwards with an interception. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/wHCR3NJeGu — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 16, 2022

2:01 p.m.

Bucs extend their lead with a successful field goal.

Tampa Bay now leads 17-0.

1:43 p.m.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn scores the second touchdown for the Bucs.

Bucs continue to lead 14-0.

1:17 p.m.

Giovani Bernard lands the Bucs first touchdown of the game.

Bucs lead: 7-0.

LET'S GO! Giovani Bernard with the team's first touchdown. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/EbZHMRKRqZ — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 16, 2022

The 2005 and 2018 Super Bowls saw the Patriots take on Philadelphia. Brady is 1-1 in those games.

The quest begins Sunday in an NFC wild-card round matchup at home against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

The teams are meeting in the postseason for the first time since their 2002 NFC Championship Game. The Bucs won that one, advancing to, and eventually winning, their first Super Bowl.

Brady is looking for his 35th career playoff win on Sunday.

Having that many playoff wins comes with a lot of history. On Thursday, Brady was asked if this season, the one where he's passed for over 5,300 yards, is his best one at age 44.

And that includes a season where he threw 23 touchdown passes to Randy Moss in 2007. But is this season with the Buccaneers his best showing?

"It's hard to compare one year to another. I've felt like I want to play as a championship-level player. That's what I've said for a long time and when I'm not able to do that, you know, I said a long time ago, when I suck, I'll retire," Brady said.

"But what I really meant was when, you know, I'm not capable of leading the team to victory, then someone else has to do the job. So, I feel like I can do that."