Today's game was the second time the Bucs took the field with Tom Brady in the QB position.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have landed their first victory of the season, at home against the Carolina Panthers.

Today's win comes off of an 11-point loss in New Orleans. Both Brady and the Bucs expected to put in the work and make corrections to come out on top this time.

And they proved just that on Sunday putting up 31 points against the Panthers.

Ronald Jones II, Mike Evans and Lenoard Fournette found the end zone for the Bucs today. Brady passed deep to Evans for a 23-yard touchdown, while Jones and Fournette ran the ball in. Fournette was big for the Buccaneers scoring two of the game's touchdowns.

Bucs also built their lead up with a field goal.

Sept. 27 the Bucs return to the field against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m.

What other people are reading right now: