Bucs-Raiders game moved from prime time after COVID-19 test

The game in Las Vegas was originally scheduled to be played at 5:20 p.m. PDT Sunday but has since been moved to 1:05 p.m. PDT.

LAS VEGAS — The NFL has shifted the Las Vegas Raiders game against Tampa Bay out of prime time after several Raiders players have been unable to practice this week because of contact tracing from the coronavirus.

The game in Las Vegas was originally scheduled to be played at 5:20 p.m. PDT Sunday in the national television window on NBC but now has been moved to 1:05 p.m. PDT in a regional window on Fox.

According to ESPN reports, the entire Raiders starting offensive line and safety Johnathan Abram did not practice Thursday as part of contact tracing protocols. Tackle Trent Brown was recently placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list and had contact with the players on the team.

The game between the Seahawks and Cardinals in Arizona has been moved into the prime-time window.

Confirmed: #Raiders OL and Abram all going on COVID-19 list as they have been deemed HIGH RISK contacts, so they are now ‘quarantined’ for 5 days plus last day of contact, which was Monday. Which means they could conceivably be cleared Sunday morning via a POC test but (more)... — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 22, 2020

Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden takes on his former team for the first time since he was fired after the 2008 season when the Raiders host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gruden coached Tampa for seven seasons. He won the Super Bowl against the Raiders in his first season. Gruden is trying to become the seventh coach to beat a team that he previously led to a Super Bowl title.