No Pro Hall of Fame nomination for Shanahan, Reeves or Wooten

Mike Shanahan congratulates the family of Parker, who led the Detroit Lions to back-to-back NFL championships in 1952-53.

CANTON, Ohio — More than 30 years after his death, Buddy Parker is about to receive pro football immortality.

The head coach who led the Detroit Lions to back-to-back NFL championships in 1952-53, Parker – not Mike Shanahan, Dan Reeves or John Wooten – was chosen by a Pro Football Hall of Fame subcommittee as the lone nominee from a group of 12 coach/contributor finalists.

"It's an honor to be nominated for the NFL Hall of Fame and be part of the final selection," Shanahan told 9NEWS. "I would like to congratulate the family and friends of Buddy Parker."

Parker, who died in 1982 at the age of 68, overcame the fact that he had unexpectedly quit as head coach from three times in his career – the Chicago Cardinals in 1949, the Lions in 1957 and Pittsburgh Steelers in 1964.

But considering the Lions have not won an NFL championship since 1957, and have not even played in a Super Bowl since its inception following the 1966 season, Parker’s accomplishments with such a moribund franchise were apparently difficult to ignore.

One problem for former Denver Broncos’ coaches Shanahan and Reeves, and former Colorado Buffaloes two-way lineman Wooten, a finalist as a contributor, is only one from the list of 12 coach/contributor finalists could be nominated for what should be final, rubber-stamp approval when the full Hall of Fame voting committee gathers in early February.

Compare that to the pool of 12 senior player Hall of Fame finalists, of which former Broncos’ linebacker Randy Gradishar is among the favorites to be one of three nominees put forward.

The HOF senior player subcommittee will vote on his three nominees next Tuesday with the announcement scheduled the following day.

